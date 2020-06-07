The PFaroe perform will be utilised by Quantum for asset-liability modelling and monitor pension plans’ investment risk and funding levels

Quantum Advisory to use PFaroe platform from RiskFirst. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

Quantum Advisory, a US-based independent financial services consultancy, has selected RiskFirst, a subsidiary of Moody’s Analytics to use its web-based pensions risk analytics platform PFaroe.

The consultancy company said that it has selected RiskFirst system after an extensive review of the options, and the platform would support Quantum in advising clients on investment risk.

In addition, the web-based solution is expected to strengthen Quantum’s own investment and actuarial modelling toolkit that supports the effective delivery of integrated risk management advice.

RiskFirst CEO Matthew Seymour said: “We are extremely pleased that Quantum has chosen PFaroe to enhance its investment advice and analytics capabilities.

“PFaroe is a holistic, user-friendly platform encompassing all pension analytical requirements, and by leveraging its toolset, Quantum can increase the efficiency of its current operations, enabling greater focus on adding value to clients, and winning new business.”

Quantum Advisory provides solution-based pension and employee benefit services

Quantum Advisory is the trading name of Quantum Actuarial, an independent financial services consultancy, which provides solution-based pension and employee benefit services to employers, scheme trustees and members.

The company is engaged in designing, reviewing and maintaining pension schemes and related employee benefits, enabling their effective operation.

Quantum Advisory partner and investment head Amanda Burdge said: “PFaroe’s capacity and flexibility fits perfectly with our goal of providing dynamic yet pragmatic advice to clients. We have always championed proactivity and are delighted to work with RiskFirst.”

RiskFirst is a company of Moody’s Analytics, which provides financial intelligence and analytical tools for business leaders, helping them make better, faster decisions.

In January, Moody’s acquired RiskFirst, a major FinTech company providing risk analytic solutions for the asset management and pension fund communities.

RiskFirst’s PFaroe platform is said to be a major risk solution for the US and UK defined benefit pension markets.