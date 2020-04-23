PrimePartners Corporate Finance (PPCF) CEO Mark Liew will join the North Ridge Partners as board member, pursuant to the partnership

PPGroup, North Ridge collaborate on investment banking platform. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann)

Technology investment bank North Ridge Partners has entered into a partnership with PrimePartners Group (PPG), a Singapore-based financial services provider.

PPG is engaged in building an ecosystem of technology-related investment banking capability in the Asia Pacific region.

As part of the partnership, PPG will invest new capital for a 32% stake in North Ridge Partners, which is located in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Formed in 2004, North Ridge Partners invests in established private and public technology companies across Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

North Ridge Partners sounder and chairman Roger Sharp said: “For nearly 20 years North Ridge Partners has invested in and advised disruptive technology businesses on achieving their goals through provision of strategic advice, capital raisings and M&A advisory.

“We see technology and the Internet penetrating deeper into traditional industries across the region as businesses disrupt and leapfrog traditional norms to meet unserved needs. Working with PrimePartners, North Ridge Partners is now positioned to work with clients across Southeast Asia and Australasia from Series A capital raise through to IPO or trade sale.”

The partnership to enable PPG and North Ridge Partners to provide a complete investment banking offering

PPG and North Ridge Partners are expected to provide a complete investment banking offering for technology companies through capital raising, secondary placements, M&A, IPO and other capital market transactions.

The alliance is said to strengthen the visibility on deal pipeline and will complement the existing public market advisory and fund-raising activities of the company.

In addition, PrimePartners Corporate Finance (PPCF) CEO Mark Liew will join the North Ridge Partners as board member.

PPG is engaged in providing asset management and corporate finance advisory services, aimed at meeting the expanding needs of Asian entrepreneurs and foreign businesses seeking growth opportunities in Asia.

Its subsidiary, PPCF is a Singaporean finance advisory firm.

PPG chairman Teo Ek Tor said: “We have known and worked with the team at North Ridge Partners for several years and are delighted to become their partner. Their domain knowledge and expertise in the technology space is a key differentiator in a competitive market.

“Together with our membership in Hg Exchange, a Singapore-based private exchange to trade digital and non-digital capital market products among accredited investors, our alliance with North Ridge Partners is a key part of our overall strategy to increase our participation in private markets.”