Pineapple Payments, a rapidly growing payments technology company, announced today a partnership that hits close to home with its strategic portfolio acquisition of CardChamp, a fellow Pittsburgh-based payments company providing merchant services and payment processing solutions.

CardChamp will join forces with Pineapple Payments, working out of its downtown Pittsburgh headquarters.

Building on its foundation that merchants need an innovative leader in both technology and payments, CardChamp is partnering exclusively with Pineapple Payments on a go-forward basis. The acquisition provides CardChamp with access to Pineapple Payments’ proprietary payments technology and suite of omni-channel payment tools. Terms were not disclosed.

President and Founder, Jimi Romanus, will continue to oversee CardChamp business and operations, leading his team of Agents through ongoing merchant business and sales both online and in-person.

“Our philosophy on payments is twofold – merchant services that can be offered to any and every business that accepts payments, but also payment solutions that are customized and tailored to meet specific needs. The innovative payment technologies and products that we now have access to with Pineapple Payments helps to ensure that we can continue to build on that foundation of empowering our partners and customers. We’re able to find personalized solutions for niche payments needs and our team is really excited about that,” said Romanus.

Pineapple Payments is cofounded by President, Jon Halpern, who worked closely with Romanus in securing the new partnership.

“Romanus and his team of Agents have always operated with the belief that the success of their business is directly tied to the success of their clients’ businesses and we’re thrilled to be able to grow that success together” Halpern added, “We plan to drive new opportunities through our expanded value-offerings and the collaboration of our teams will only strengthen our shared dedication to engage customers with comprehensive payment solutions.”

While both Pittsburgh-based, the blending of these organizations will expand distribution channels nationally.

