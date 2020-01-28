The new combined firm will be operated from offices in California, Florida, Montana, New York, New Jersey and Hawaii, under the name Perigon Wealth Management

Perigon, RLP merger supported by their joint strategic partner. (Credit: Pixabay/Linus Schütz)

Perigon Wealth Management, a registered investment advisory firm, has partnered with RLP Wealth Advisors, a registered investment advisory firm, to establish a new firm with national footprint and approximately $1.8bn in assets under management (AUM).

The newly combined firm will be operated from offices in California, Florida, Montana, New York, New Jersey and Hawaii, under the name Perigon Wealth Management.

Perigon CEO Arthur Ambarik said: “We are most excited about the cultural alignment and client value-add that the RLP team brings to Perigon. Both firms are growth-minded and client-centric — and we are very much looking forward to integrating RLP’s deep expertise in socially responsible investing into Perigon’s client portfolios.”

The transaction will combine the Perigon’s experience of working with technology industry executives and handling complex equity compensation arrangements with RLP’s experience in value-driven investing strategies.

RLP has a global clientele that includes executives, entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, corporations, and individuals and families.

In addition, the team at RLP holds more than a decade of experience in integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals into impact-oriented investments on behalf of clients.

Perigon and RLP merger supported by Merchant Investment Management

Merchant Investment Management, joint strategic partner of Perigon and RLP, has supported both the companies with their merger.

Merchant Investment Management a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities and direction to independent financial services companies, focused on wealth and asset management.

The new combined firm is expected to offer enhanced resources for all of Perigon’s advisors, to improve the client service and experience.

Perigon president Jeremy Paul said: “We feel very fortunate to partner with Perigon and be part of a firm that has both the people and technology to scale and be a leader in our space and the ability to work with both clients and like-minded advisors across the country. These two enterprises will be significantly stronger together than they were apart.”