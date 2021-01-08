PAYMYNT Financial, a shopping rewards and financial growth company, acquires award-winning cryptocurrency Paytech Software

PAYMYNT Financial acquires LettucePay. (Credit: Markus Winkler from Pixabay.)

Boston-based fintech start-up, PAYMYNT Financial, acquires LettucePay, an award-winning, payment technology firm specializing in cryptocurrency payments. Effective immediately, the acquisition makes it possible for PAYMYNT Financial to integrate cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, as a form of payment at top retail locations.

“Our shopping rewards platform utilizes Stellar Network’s blockchain technology. Approaching the winners of the Stellar Network Community Fund was an easy decision. Together, our team is ready to bring the benefits of blockchain to larger audiences,” Michael Rosa said, CEO of PAYMYNT Financial.

Launched in 2019, LettucePay is a cryptocurrency app that enables merchants to settle cryptocurrency amounts as USD payments, for minimal transaction fees. Rosa said the PAYMYNT team will integrate LettucePay’s software with its next-generation shopping rewards platform, PAYMYNT Rewards.

In addition to acquiring the LettucePay app, PAYMYNT Financial also welcomes two, former LettucePay team members, Ari Mizrahi, as a full-stack engineer, and Brian Goldberg, as a Blockchain Advisor.

Source: Company Press Release