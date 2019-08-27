The acquisition adds more than 15,000 ATM terminals and brings an additional four financial institution partnerships to PAI’s existing nationwide network of over 75,000 ATMs

Image: Payment Alliance International acquires Eclipse Cash Systems. Photo: courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Payment Alliance International (PAI), a leader in ATM portfolio management tools and services, announced today that it has acquired Arizona-based ATM operator Eclipse Cash Systems. The acquisition adds more than 15,000 ATM terminals and brings an additional four financial institution partnerships to PAI’s existing nationwide network of over 75,000 ATMs. Eclipse’s strong mobile events portfolio and direct ATM placement business nicely augment PAI’s business lines.

“Eclipse brings an important set of business expansion opportunities to PAI,” said David Dove, PAI CEO. “We are very pleased to have Eclipse CEO Chris Biedrzycki and his team join us.”

“The opportunity to join PAI is important to all of us at Eclipse,” stated Biedrzycki. “PAI provides scale, as well as industry-leading portfolio management tools for our market partners,” added Biedrzycki. “Leveraging PAI’s infrastructure and ATM expertise will benefit both our customers and staff through continued growth.”

The entire Eclipse team will join PAI and continue to work out of the Chandler, Ariz. office. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release