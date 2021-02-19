Revolut is a British financial technology company headquartered in London, England

Revolut Business launches QR codes. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Following its announcement late last year of its introduction of a remote payments solution for customers, Revolut Business has made it even easier for businesses to accept payments straight away and in-person with QR codes that allow for socially distanced payments.

In today’s socially distanced world, business owners from market stall traders to cafe proprietors to the town handyman can benefit from using QR codes by signing up to Revolut Business. Business owners can access QR codes on their phones using just the Revolut Business app, without needing to purchase any additional devices.

This touch-free feature allows for instant payments using internet connectivity, so business owners can check that the payment is successful in the presence of the customer. Business owners can use their Revolut Business app to generate a QR code which the customer can scan with the camera on their phone, all while maintaining distance. The customer will then receive a prompt asking them to pay with Apple Pay, Visa or Mastercard and they can complete the payment from their own iOS or Android device.

Revolut Business customers can use QR codes by taking the following steps:

1. Use the Revolut Business mobile app, create a Payment Request and select QR code

2. Choose the currency, the amount and a description for the payment

3. Display the QR code for the customer to scan

4. The customer can pay with Apple Pay, Visa or Mastercard on their own iOS or Android device.

Paulo Guichard, Product Owner for Acquiring at Revolut said:

“The popularity of QR codes has increased as this payment method is quick, easy and allows people to make socially distanced payments which are increasingly important during the global pandemic. We’ve removed the need for additional devices or hardware, as all business owners have to do is use their Revolut Business app and show customers a QR code to accept payments straight away through this efficient and touch free method.”

Revolut Business customers in the UK, Austria, Belgium, France, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Slovakia and Slovenia can use QR codes.

To enable QR codes, Revolut Business customers need to update their app to at least version 2.28 in the iOS or Android store. Revolut Business customers will also need to apply for a Merchant Account within their Revolut Business Account to use this. Once an application is submitted the Revolut Business team will review it as soon as possible and get in touch regarding the outcome and next steps.

Source: Company Press Release