The partnership offers integrated wealth management solution to portfolio managers and financial advisors

Pascal Financial integrates platform with FCC. (Credit: Pixabay/kalhh.)

Canadian wealthtech Pascal Financial announced that its AI-powered platform is providing an integration with Fidelity Clearing Canada (FCC).

The partnership aims to offer highly-intuitive wealth management solution, by combining Pascal’s SaaS platform, a fully integrated, AI-powered wealth management platform with active behavioural finance and Fidelity Clearing Canada’s custody and clearing services.

Pascal Financial chief operating officer Sara Hilliard said: “Pascal is committed to empowering Portfolio Managers and Advisors to enhance client engagement, achieve greater business processing efficiencies and scale their practices while providing investment solutions to their clients.

“Fidelity Clearing Canada is an important partner in delivering on these commitments. Their forward-looking management team, digitally-capable business operations teams, and innovative, API-centric platform including the widely-used Dataphile system, make them an ideal partner in our growth.”

The digital wealth platform will now include custody and clearing services

The integrated wealth management solution connects digital capabilities of Pascal’s InvestorDNA Onboarding, cash & account transfers, AI-powered portfolio management with ongoing account activity and trade execution.

It enables portfolio managers and advisor to leverage behavioural finance principles to assess clients’ true risk profile to meet the shared portfolio manager and custodian regulatory and compliance requirements.

The solution can help to communicate through the Engagement Hub to provide timely and actionable insights and advice through the digital channels preferred by clients.

Pascal claims to have taken less than two months from technical kickoff to launch its platform’s integration with FCC.

The firm said that its API-driven architecture needs little code-level customisation and is fully configurable based on client and custodian needs.

Fidelity Clearing Canada sales head Joel Bernard said: “Pascal’s innovative platform and agile technology stack enabled them to take advantage of our latest API framework and integrate with us very quickly.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with the team at Pascal and to be supporting the delivery of their AI-powered platform to Portfolio Managers and wealth management firms across Canada.”