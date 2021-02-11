SercurePay is compatible with mobile, tablet-based and cloud infrastructure

OLB Group Announces Plan to Offer Cryptocurrency Payment Options. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based omnicommerce and payment acceptance solutions for small and mid-size merchants, announced it has upgraded its SecurePay payment gateway system to support Cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDC and DAI across all merchant platforms. Merchants utilizing the OLB SecurePay gateway service or the OmniSoft cloud-based business management platform will immediately have the option to accept these alternative contactless payment methods without any equipment changes. Our systems will be wallet agnostic and, integrating them with third-party software, customers will be able to seamlessly pay with Cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask TM, Coinbase Wallet TM, Crypto.com and Trust Wallets TM.

Ronny Yakov, CEO of OLB, said, “Providing all the latest technologies and tools to merchants is our top priority. It is imperative to adjust to these times as the world becomes further integrated with digital currencies. By enabling our merchants the ability to accept digital payments, it will also help enhance the funds available for every merchant that opts in, as these forms of payments settle instantly, providing small businesses with more flexibility and agility. By 2027, the global payments industry is projected to be 8.94 Trillion USD and according to Statista there are 66 million users of Cryptocurrency wallets, according to Fortune Business Insights”

SercurePay is compatible with mobile, tablet-based and cloud infrastructure and will be integrated into the merchants current payment ecosystem, in order to enable the acceptance of Cryptocurrency payments. Merchants interested in implementing omnicommerce services or accepting crypto within their existing payment infrastructure can set up an account at https://cryptoaccept.com

Source: Company Press Release