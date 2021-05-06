The acquisition of Simplex to enhance and expand Nuvei’s steadily growing portfolio of alternative payment methods

Nuvei to acquire Simplex. (Credit: Daniel Dan outsideclick from Pixabay)

Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SimplexCC Ltd. (“Simplex”), a fintech startup providing the fiat infrastructure to the cryptocurrency industry, for approximately $250 million to be paid in cash. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulator approval, and is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

Founded in 2014, Simplex has grown into a leading fiat-cryptocurrency gateway connecting market participants including exchanges, brokers, wallet and liquidity providers. Simplex delivers the infrastructure for users to buy or sell cryptocurrencies (i.e. on-ramp/off-ramp capabilities) using credit and debit cards. Through its proprietary fraud and risk management tools, Simplex provides a zero-chargeback guarantee to its customers, resulting in higher conversion rates. In addition, the acquisition will provide Nuvei with an electronic money institution (EMI) license to offer IBAN accounts to end users and corporations, and offers future banking and card issuing capabilities. As a principal member of the Visa network, Simplex has permission to issue Visa cards, giving its consumers access to digital currencies daily. Simplex processed approximately $500 million of total volume* in 2020 and is expected to process more than $2.0 billion of total volume* in 2021.

“We expect Simplex to enhance and expand Nuvei’s steadily growing portfolio of alternative payment methods, adding turnkey simplicity to the process of buying and selling cryptocurrency and converting it back to fiat within a user account – ultimately reducing complexity for merchants and consumers,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. “Simplex’s infrastructure is a natural fit for Nuvei’s Native Commerce Platform, further strengthening the capabilities and overall value proposition of our single-integration approach to payments. We are excited to welcome Simplex to the Nuvei team.”

“Today is a very special day for all of the Simplex team, as well as the entire cryptocurrency community,” said Nimrod Lehavi, Simplex’s Co-founder and CEO. “By joining Nuvei, Simplex will be able to fulfill its promise of bridging the gap between the blockchain space and the traditional finance world. We couldn’t have thought of a better partner for us, and we are excited for what the future holds.”

