Nuvei offers payment acceptance solutions, smooth payouts, foreign exchange services, local acquiring, risk management, and value-added business services

Image: Nuvei closed $270m financing round. Photo: Courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.

Canadian payment processing firm Nuvei has closed a $270m common equity financing, to further strengthen its organic growth plans and acquisitions.

The financing round was led by the company’s existing shareholders, including private equity firm Novacap, along with some of its primary partners, and Canadian institutional investor Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ).

The latest funding round values the company at $2bn.

CDPQ Québec private equity and strategic planning executive vice-president Charles Émond said: “Our partnership continues ahead to support the global expansion of a leading Quebec tech firm.

“Since this initial investment, CDPQ and its partners are proud to have sustained Nuvei’s growth, especially through the transformational acquisition of SafeCharge, and to have supported the emergence of a world-class, global player in its field.”

Nuvei offers support for over 180 alternative payment methods

Nuvei offers omnichannel payment acceptance solutions, smooth payouts, foreign exchange services, local acquiring, risk management, and value-added business services in the US, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific, through offices across the globe.

The native platform offered by the company is said to enable users to connect with the global economy through a single integration and start transactions in more than 150 currencies across the globe.

Nuvei chairman and CEO Philip Fayer said: “I’d like to thank our partners for helping us continue to expand the breadth and reach of our fintech solutions around the world. It further reinforces our strategy of growing organically and through complementary M&A activities, including technology partnerships, that will make a significant impact to the markets and businesses in which we operate.”

Nuvei’s platform offers support for over 180 alternative payment methods, which makes it one of the few established payment processors with global acquiring capabilities.

The financing allows Nuvei to further bolster both its organic and acquisition growth plans.

The company has already completed several acquisitions including the transformational acquisition of SafeCharge International Group.