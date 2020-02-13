Numerated claimed that more than half of its customers have started using the expanded suite of business banking products on its platform

Numerated expands platform to support business banking products. (Credit: Numerated.)

US-based financial technology company Numerated has expanded its digital lending and sales platform to support the full suite of business banking products for banks.

The expansion would help the banks with pre-filled digital applications across business banking products, and a range of digital lending and account opening solutions, for effective decisioning.

Numerated CEO Dan O’Malley said: “Businesses have been demanding an easier way to purchase financial products from banks.

“Our unique data capabilities allow banks to create the fastest, simplest, and most efficient digital lending and account opening experiences in the market. Top business banks have asked us to be a digital front end for all their business banking products, and we’re partnering with them to make this vision a reality.”

The platform enables banks to create digital buying experiences for deposit accounts, commercial real estate, overdraft protection, credit cards, working capital lines, equipment loans, and renewals, in addition to small business term loans, lines of credit and SBA loans.

Expanded Numerated platform is being used by more than half of its customers

The financial technology company claimed that more than half of its customers have started using the expanded suite of business banking products on its platform, which supports self-service and banker-led origination.

To help banks in their targeted sales and marketing campaigns, Numerated also offers credit pre-screening and core data analysis tools.



Bremer Bank, Dollar Bank, Eastern Bank, MidFirst Bank, Seacoast Bank, and People’s United Bank are some of the major business banks that have chosen Numerated.



People’s United Bank banking operations EVP and product management head Ravi Vakacherla said: “The future of banking is all about providing our customers with a unique value proposition through personalization, speed, and the integration of technology, enhanced by our expert bankers.

“The platform provided by Numerated is the next step in that journey. With more than 400,000 small businesses across the Northeast, we are excited about this platform’s ability, coupled with our focus on relationships and digital solutions, to help business owners build their businesses.”