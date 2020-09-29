NCP makes supportive, minority investments in growth-oriented asset and wealth management firms with innovative offerings and high-quality management teams

Nesvold Capital Partners launches Stratos Wealth Partners. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

Nesvold Capital Partners LLC (“NCP”) is pleased to announce the launch of a new merchant bank that advises and makes supportive, non-control investments in growth-oriented financial services firms with innovative offerings and high-quality management teams. The firm is led by Peter Nesvold, a former partner at Silver Lane Advisors (the #1-ranked M&A advisor to the asset and wealth management industry) and the former chief operating officer of Raymond James financial services investment banking.

Concurrent with the launch of the firm, NCP is pleased to announce its first investment — a strategic, minority investment in Stratos Wealth Holdings LLC (“Stratos”), a family of companies that collectively advises on more than $15 billion of client assets. The organization — which includes Stratos Wealth Partners, Stratos Wealth Advisors, Stratos Wealth Management, Stratos Wealth Enterprises, and Fundamentum — encompasses a national network of 300 experienced financial advisors and financial planning professionals in 87 offices throughout the country. Stratos is headquartered in Beachwood, OH. Nesvold has joined Stratos’ board as part of NCP’s strategic investment.

“I could not imagine a better initial investment for NCP. Stratos represents everything we look for in a partner-firm — high growth, high energy, and high integrity,” noted Nesvold. “I had the pleasure of getting to know Stratos’ executive team when the firm was a client at my last firm, Silver Lane. I’m thrilled to now call myself an equity partner of the team.”

Added Jeff Concepcion, founder of Stratos: “NCP could not have been easier to transact with. The firm was engaged in sub-acquisition opportunities and brand building even before the investment closed. We’re equally excited to have Peter and his growing team on board.”

Source: Company Press Release