NatWest Markets chooses Dataiku's data science and machine learning platform to democratise AI. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Dataiku, one of the world’s most advanced Enterprise AI and machine learning platforms, today announces a partnership with NatWest Markets, which offers risk management, trading solutions and debt financing to customers of NatWest Group. Under the agreement, Dataiku will provide NatWest Markets with self-service analytics and automated machine learning to join up its technical and front office users. The partnership will improve customer experiences, introduce new efficiencies across trade execution, and fuel data-driven business solutions for analysts working across several departments.

NatWest Markets has already developed digital self-service applications covering FX, rates, risk management, and international payments. With Dataiku, the bank will now use its centralised data platform to drive collaboration between its technical and front office users, powering self-service analytics and ensuring that machine learning models are put into production as efficiently as possible in order to demonstrate business value. Strategic roles across the bank, including users in Client Analytics, FI Algorithmic Trading, FX Trading, as well as analysts, subject matter experts, quants, and data scientists will use the platform.

Having an end-to-end, centralised collaborative data science and analytics platform rather than separate tools for data preparation, coding, and AutoML will simplify collaboration between technical and front office users across the bank and speed up project delivery. The platform enables data analysts and other domain experts to use data in its raw format to analyse, prepare and automate data, and to introduce new efficiencies in the production and everyday use of machine learning models.

“We made a decision to accelerate our AI journey by democratising machine learning and data science across our investment banking division,” said Oliver Cooke, Chief Digital Officer at NatWest Markets. “This allows us to enable users with different skill levels to undertake machine learning and advanced analytics in a governed, automated, and scalable manner. With Dataiku, we can now use data-driven insight to help our corporate and institutional customers manage their financing and risk management needs.”

Florian Douetteau, Dataiku CEO said, “This is a unique opportunity for Dataiku to become an Enterprise AI partner with strong end-to-end analytics expertise in data prep, data science, and AutoML, aligned with NatWest Markets’s successful digital strategy. We’re tremendously excited to be part of this initiative, and to help the bank push more data-driven work into production across more of its business and people, driving better service for its clients and helping it to stand out from the competition.”

Source: Company Press Release