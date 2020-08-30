NatWest customers are now able to see enhanced credit score information, in partnership with information and insights provider TransUnion

NatWest enhances credit scoring for customers. (Credit: NatWest Group)

NatWest has integrated further data, using TransUnion’s Consumer Credit Platform, to its banking app, to help enable its customers to become more financially capable, building on NatWest Group’s purpose to champion the potential of people, families and communities.

Customers using the service have unlimited free access to their TransUnion credit score, via an interactive dashboard, helping them better understand and monitor their credit score. With the addition of credit score factors, customers will now see what information is affecting their score, either positively or negatively, providing additional insights into their financial status.

Kelli Fielding, Managing Director of consumer interactive at TransUnion in the UK said: “We’re delighted to expand our existing partnership with NatWest to help empower their customers with enhanced credit score information. According to our recent research, one in three* UK consumers have checked their credit score during lockdown, with four million people looking at it for the first time, so we know there’s a clear demand, particularly in light of COVID-19.

Phil Sheehy, Short Term Borrowing Customer Goal Lead at NatWest commented: “At NatWest we champion potential, we want to build financial capability and we want to give customers greater control over their spending. When we introduced the credit score feature into our app, the positive response was overwhelming – with our target annual registrations exceeded in just two months. We’re proud to be offering greater personalisation, using TransUnion data to give our customers insights into what they are doing well and what steps they could take to improve their credit score.”

With COVID-19 and the many financial challenges consumers are facing, it’s essential that people are familiar with what influences their credit score, and have access to the tools they need to take control of their finances. Royal Bnak of Scotland and Ulster Bank customers are also now able to see enhanced credit score information on their banking app.

Source: Company Press Release