Nasdaq’s investment in Copenhagen-based Matter further extends and complements its existing partnership with Matter via Nasdaq’s European data business

Nasdaq Ventures, Nasdaq’s (Nasdaq: NDAQ) investment arm, announced today a strategic investment in Matter, the sustainability analysis and reporting provider, as it continues to innovate capabilities that help enlighten sustainable investing decisions. Nasdaq’s investment in Copenhagen-based Matter further extends and complements its existing partnership with Matter via Nasdaq’s European data business. The Nasdaq ESG Footprint solution is powered by Matter’s analytics technology and provides retail and institutional investors with in-depth insight of the ESG impact of their portfolios.

“We are excited to welcome Nasdaq Ventures as an investor and look forward to strengthening our partnership with Nasdaq around sustainability,” said Niels Fibæk-Jensen, CEO of Matter. “The investment will enable us to continue the expansion of our sustainability analysis and reporting solutions for financial institutions. Together with Nasdaq, we can enable a better understanding of the impact of capital by delivering sustainability insights in a transparent and intuitive way, and thereby help investors make capital work for a more sustainable future.”

“The demand for sustainable investing options will continue to drive a strong need for ESG data solutions that give access to both aggregated data and transparent overviews of the actual ESG impact of portfolios,” said James McKeone, VP Head of European Data. “Matter has become a leading provider of ESG analysis and reporting tools. We are pleased to deepen our partnership with Matter and will continue to work together to empower investors with user-friendly ESG data products that give them actionable insights into the sustainable impact of their portfolios.”

Matter allows users to benchmark portfolios on impact metrics, controversial and beneficial flags, and Natural Language Processing driven news media sentiment. Matter leverages trusted frameworks, data sources and news sources to provide insights across all relevant sustainability categories. The solutions break down the sustainability performance of more than 14,000 globally listed companies across more than 60 sustainability categories.

Investors can leverage these ESG analytics to help inform portfolio construction and risk management decisions at the portfolio- and individual security-level. This includes building global portfolios tilted toward higher ESG-scoring without compromising return and reporting sustainable investing metrics and actionable analysis to clients.

The terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Source: Company Press Release