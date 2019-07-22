Nasdaq Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) and the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) have signed a new agreement to extend their market technology relationship.

Image: Nasdaq and Iraq Stock Exchange sign new market technology agreement. Photo: courtesy of Gabriele Giuseppini/Wikimedia Commons.

As part of the agreement, Nasdaq will continue providing ISX with matching engine and central securities depository (CSD) technology. This new agreement marks the next chapter of a technology partnership between Nasdaq and ISX which originated in 2007.

“We are pleased to build on our successful partnership with Nasdaq,” said Taha A. Abdulsalam, CEO, Iraq Stock Exchange. “Using Nasdaq’s market technology is a clear indication to investors, regulators and other exchanges that Iraq will bolster its efforts into becoming an important financial center for regional and global businesses.”

”By upgrading to the latest Nasdaq technology, ISX will be joining a community of exchanges deploying high-end, multi-asset trading technology that complies with international standards,” said Michèle Carlsson, Managing Director, Nasdaq in the Middle East and Africa. “We look forward to supporting ISX as they continue evolving and innovating their marketplace.”

Nasdaq’s market technology powers more than 250 of the world’s market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.

Source: Company Press Release