NAB will introduce 163 new roles in its Business and Private Bank as part of an ongoing commitment to backing customers in growth corridors across Australia.

Victoria and NSW will see the bulk of the new roles with more than 130 being introduced in these States, followed by Qld and the NT. Locations span both metro and regional areas with a focus on agribusiness, health, professional services, education and private banking.

NAB Chief Customer Officer of Business and Private Anthony Healy said as Australia’s leading business bank, NAB understands the need to align our ambitions with the growth opportunities of our customers.

“Over the last two years, we have been transforming our business and reshaping our workforce. This means investing in skill sets and technologies to support the sectors that matter most to Australia,” Mr Healy said.

New roles will also include 50 home loan business bankers, 26 commercial broker roles, 65 business direct and small business banker and support roles, and 22 relationship bankers.

The announcement represents the biggest people investment the Business Bank has made in over a decade, as it continues to invest in supporting small and medium enterprise (SME) customers.

NAB undertook extensive market research as well as internal assessments to identify 150 growth areas.

“Our Managing Partners know their customers and communities intimately, and they’ve helped identify growth potential of local businesses, and set this against our existing banker specialisation. This helped us to flex our strategy to better support the industries and areas that matter most for Australia,” Mr Healy said.

“These new roles build on the work we’ve done to ensure small business and agribusiness customers across Australia have access to banking at all times. We’ve opened four new Customer Connect Centres in Toowoomba, Tamworth, Bendigo and Bunbury, and our focus on being simpler and faster is delivering better customer outcomes. QuickBiz, which provides simple online loans up to $100,000, accounts for 45% of new SME lending, and more than 80 per cent of all transaction account applicants are on-boarded within thirty minutes.”

“We are not standing still in our commitment to kickstart a cycle of meaningful business investment and growth in Australia. Supporting customers to grow means we need to be agile in our approach to how we structure our business and this is delivering results,” Mr Healy said.

Source: Company Press Release