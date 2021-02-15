Moro Connect, which is developed based on technology powered by Avaya OneCloud, offers cloud communications solutions

Moro Hub to support Emirates NBD bank. (Credit: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.)

Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions), a fully-owned subsidiary of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), together with Avaya, has partnered with Emirates NBD Bank to offer its omnichannel platform Moro Connect to the bank.

Developed based on technology powered by Avaya OneCloud, Moro Connect is an all-in-one Cloud Communications solution for Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS).

The platform is anticipated to drive the bank’s profitability and competitiveness and improve agent desktop experiences through the integration of core systems.

Avaya International president Nidal Abou-Ltaif said: “At Avaya, we understand the requirements for accelerated digital transformation, and how critical it is for our customers to stay ahead.

“To enable this for Emirates NBD Bank, which Avaya has a long-standing strategic technology partnership with, we have partnered with Moro Hub to fulfil the bank’s transformation needs.

“Moro Connect will give Emirates NBD Bank the flexibility and agility to scale its services, and provide a platform to adopt innovative solutions quickly. This will not only fast-track growth for the bank but also contribute to Dubai’s vision of being the top city for digital solutions.”

Moro Connect delivers advanced unified communications and contact centre solutions to enterprises through a cloud-based subscription model and enables them to buy capacity and services without large upfront costs.

The offering would enhance the collaboration with the bank’s stakeholders, improving its workforce, engaging with its customers and exchanging legacy systems, with a fully integrated, end-to-end cloud communications platform.

With Moro Connect, Emirates NBD customers will be enabled to resolve inquiries and issues through multiple communication methods including chat, social, and self-service.

The integration would help agents across all channels, providing access to critical customer data from multiple sources and view the full customer journey from one interface.

Emirates NBD Bank vice chairman and managing director Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim said: “We are pleased to partner with Moro Hub to avail its advanced services. The partnership is a testament to the fact that businesses in the region seek innovative solutions to differentiate themselves in the digital landscape.

“As an organisation, Emirates NBD Bank has always strived to deliver exceptional, best in class customer service and through this partnership we are bringing this ambition to the next level, with a broader offering of digital channels, benchmark efficiency and a state of the art omnichannel platform.”