Morgan Stanley has announced the launch of a new wealth management digital collaboration product, which allows for encrypted document sharing between clients and financial advisors.

Image: Morgan Stanley has launched encrypted document sharing portal for clients in partnership with Box. Photo: courtesy of StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay.

The new platform is powered by Box, a leader in cloud content management.

Through this partnership, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management will be utilizing Box’s cloud content management capabilities, including Box Platform, Box KeySafe and Box Governance.

Morgan Stanley’s “Digital Vault” provides an encrypted repository for clients to store and share life’s most important documents, such as wills, deeds, estate plans, financial statements and tax filings with their Financial Advisors. This unified solution offers an additional layer of encryption not offered through email*, and also supports two-way sharing. Key features of the platform include:

Encrypted cloud-based document storage and sharing between the client and Financial Advisor in a central location

Client document upload and access through Morgan Stanley Online and the Morgan Stanley Mobile App

Notifications when content is uploaded for both clients and Financial Advisors

Interactive commentary to enhance client and Financial Advisor collaboration on documents

“Adopting new technologies to enhance and improve the way we deliver information to our clients and foster communication between advisor teams and clients is incredibly important for wealth management – especially in this increasingly digital world,” said Naureen Hassan, Chief Digital Officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

“By investing in a cloud content management platform like Box and leveraging other best-of-breed technology partners, we have been able to create a more secure, efficient and collaborative environment for conducting business.”

“Box empowers our clients to collaborate with their Financial Advisers seamlessly while adhering to the highest standards of data privacy, protection and security,” said Sal Cucchiara, Chief Information Officer for Wealth Management at Morgan Stanley. “Protecting our clients’ assets and personal information is our top concern, and this is our latest investment in safety and security at scale.”

“As one of the world’s leading investment banking, securities and wealth management firms, Morgan Stanley has been on the cutting-edge of building technologies that drive their business and financial markets worldwide,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “With Box, they are applying that same forward-thinking strategy, providing clients and their employees with better access to information, and ultimately driving more efficiency and collaboration.”

Morgan Stanley is defining the future of wealth management by setting a new standard for delivering client excellence: a unique combination of human capital, cutting-edge technology, leading intellectual capital and customized financial solutions, all delivered by a Financial Advisor to help clients achieve their life goals.

Uploading a document to Morgan Stanley’s document sharing platform does not obligate Morgan Stanley or its employees to review or take any action with respect to the document.

Source: Company Press Release