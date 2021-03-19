The partnership with Ooredoo Oman and the National Bank of Oman will facilitate money transfer in near real-time across MoneyGram’s global network

MoneyGram to expand in Middle East with Pay+ Mobile Wallet. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

US-based money transfer company MoneyGram has agreed to offer its international money transfer capabilities on Pay+, a mobile wallet backed by Ooredoo Oman and the National Bank of Oman (NBO).

Pay+ is said to be the first-to-market product that enables consumers in Oman to make deposits, withdrawals, bill payments and local and international money transfers.

MoneyGram said that its partnership with Ooredoo Oman and NBO will provide customers with the ability to use the mobile wallet to transfer money in near real-time.

NBO is the first local commercial bank in Oman, established in 1973.

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.

Ooredoo CEO Ian Dench said: “This major, first-to-market, development will change the way customers transfer money.

“Pay+ was designed with customer needs in mind and together with our partners, MoneyGram and NBO, the ground-breaking mobile wallet will continue to set standards in the Sultanate’s evolving digital payments ecosystem.”

The partnership is expected to strengthen MoneyGram’s presence in the Middle East market and further advance digital growth.

The company intends to expand its customer-centric capabilities to Oman, one of the large markets in outbound international remittances.

MoneyGram chairman and CEO Alex Holmes said: “Consumer demand for real-time payments and mobile wallets continues to surge, so this expansion with one of our largest and fastest-growing digital partners is yet another milestone on our journey to lead the evolution of digital P2P payments.

“As our digital partners are increasingly looking to utilise our modern, mobile and API-driven infrastructure, this integration through Pay+ will provide scale to its existing digital offerings and instant access to our cross-border payments and money transfer services.”

Recently, MoneyGram extended its existing partnership with Qatari telecommunications operator Ooredoo Qatar by five years, enabling its customers to send money through Ooredoo Money Wallet, in almost real-time.