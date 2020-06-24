MoneyGram is a cross-border P2P payments and money transfers provider that leverages modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with leading brands

MoneyGram partners with Korea-based Global Money Express. (Credit; Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine/Wikipedia.)

MoneyGram, a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, today announced a partnership with Global Money Express Co., Ltd (GME), one of the largest money transfer and payment fintech companies in South Korea. The partnership enables GME customers to connect to the MoneyGram platform and distribution network in over 200 countries and territories. The integration will especially benefit consumers who send money from South Korea to China and South Asia.

“Partnering with leading fintech companies is a critical component of our strategy to accelerate digital growth,” said Kamila Chytil, MoneyGram Chief Operating Officer and leader of the company’s digital business. “We recently reported 100% year-over-year digital transaction growth May. Our new partnership with GME, one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in a key market, will further support this strong digital growth.”

This new integration with GME, combined with the recent partnership with E9Pay, represents a significant milestone for MoneyGram as the company strengthens its leading position in the South Korea P2P payments and remittance market, which has approximately $13.4 billion in annual remittance outflows, according to the World Bank.

“We are delighted to partner with MoneyGram in a rapidly changing, cross-border money transfer and payment market in Korea,” said John Sung, CEO of Global Money Express Co., Ltd. “The partnership with MoneyGram will help us expand our payout coverage globally and also provide more competitive and improved services to our current and potential customers here in South Korea.”

Source: Company Press Release