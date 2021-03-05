The renewed partnership enables MoneyGram and Ooredoo customers to send money through Ooredoo Money Wallet in near real-time

MoneyGram, Ooredoo Qatar extend partnership. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/MoneyGram.)

US-based money transfer company MoneyGram International has extended its existing partnership with Qatari telecommunications operator Ooredoo Qatar by five years.

The renewed partnership allows MoneyGram customers to continue sending money to family and friends through Ooredoo Money Wallet, in almost real-time.

Ooredoo Money Wallet is a virtual account that empowers customers to easily deposit, access or withdraw money.

MoneyGram chairman and CEO Alex Holmes said: “We’re excited to extend our partnership with Ooredoo Qatar for another five years as we continue to build upon the strong momentum in our digital transformation.

“As our first fully digital partner back in 2012, Ooredoo has been a driving force in our shift to digital in the Middle Eastern market, and we look forward to seeing our partnership continue to flourish in the years to come.”

Ooredoo is a communications company offering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services, personalised to the needs of consumers and businesses.

Last year, the company has achieved triple-digit year-over-year transaction growth and deployed a collaborative strategy to further improve customer experience.

The money transfer company has extended the partnership with Ooredoo Qatar, due to an increase in consumer demand for account deposit services and digital options.

The extended partnership enables consumers to send and receive money from the comfort of their homes, said the money transfer company.

Ooredoo Qatar chief consumer officer Fatima Sultan Al Kuwari said: “With Qatar being one of the largest outbound international remittance markets, our strategic partnership with MoneyGram continues to help connect friends and family around the world through fast, convenient and affordable money transfer services.

“The length of the new contract term is a testament to the strength and ongoing success of this partnership, and we are excited about what this means for the future of digital remittances in the Middle East.”