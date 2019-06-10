MoneyGram, a provider of money transfer services, and Canada Post have introduced a new digital money transfer service to better serve the customers.

Image: MoneyGram and Canada Post have introduced new digital money transfer service. Photo: courtesy of Silatip / FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

The new digital money transfer service will allow money transfer consumers to begin a transaction online and conveniently complete it at select locations of Canada Post.

MoneyGram chief revenue officer Grant Lines said: “Working with Canada Post, we are able to provide more choices for consumers to send money how they want and when they want, across our reliable and secure network.”

To start the transaction, consumers need to visit MoneyGram site and create a profile to start a transaction. Now, they can begin a transaction and select the Cash at a Location option.

Later, the users can visit one of Canada Post’s more than 5,200 locations, which provide MoneyGram services to complete their transaction.

Consumers can use the provided barcode that contains their transaction details for added convenience and security.

Canada Post retail general manager John Reis said: “Our money transfer operation is rooted in the belief that the ability to reliably send money should be as inclusive as possible.

“And now, along with MoneyGram, we are able to add to our digital portfolio of money transfer services, in the most convenient way possible for our customers.”

MoneyGram is a provider of omnichannel money transfer and payment services. It allows friends and family to safely and conveniently send money for life’s daily requirements in more than 200 countries and territories.

MoneyGram’s advanced platform is said to leverage its digital and physical network global financial settlement engine, cloud-based infrastructure with integrated APIs and its compliance program.

Canada Post is a major parcel company, which delivers nearly two of every three parcels that Canadian consumers order online.

The company is said to reach 16.2 million addresses and operate the country’s largest retail network. It provides service with convenient pickup and return options for online shoppers.

Canada Post, Purolator Holdings and SCI Group offer end-to-end solutions for e-commerce shippers.