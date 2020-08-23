The partnership allows Metro Bank’s customers to get free bank feeds with Clear Books' accounting software

Clear Books software is designed to automatically organise business data into financial reports. (Credit: Clear Books Limited.)

UK-based bank Metro Bank and accounting software developer Clear Books have joined hands to offer accounting software for the bank’s small and medium business customers.

Through the integration, Metro Bank’s customers can now get free bank notifications with Clear Books’ accounting software. It will also enable them to gain access to the software firm’s financial management tools via online and mobile banking.

The partnership enables customers using Metro Bank app to register for a free Clear Books accounting trial for 30 days.

During the 30 day trial-period, they will have free access to manage their Metro Bank transactions in Clear Books’ software, raise professional invoices and view financial reports.

The customers will also be eligible for up to 25% discount on Clear Books tools for the life of the subscription, upon completion of the trial offer.

Clear Books CEO Ruth Fouracre said: “We love working with banks and fintechs to integrate accounting software and online banking platforms. The links make it easier for small businesses to manage their finances.”

“We worked alongside Metro Bank to carefully design a customer experience that provided small businesses with access to Clear Books accounting tools through Metro Bank’s online banking platforms.

“This partnership provides users of both Clear Books and Metro Bank with great tools, a more aligned experience between the two products, and amazing discounts.”

Clear Books reports could be split into paid and unpaid invoices when linked with the bank accounts

The accounting software developed by Clear Books can automatically organise business data into financial reports, enabling the customers to download and share reports with accountants or co-workers.

According to the company, the reports will also be able to display purchases by categories or could be split into paid and unpaid invoices, after they are linked with the Metro Bank accounts.

With the software, customers can customise invoice templates and create and send invoices through the web or app. They can also receive payments by enabling payment via credit or debit cards straight from the invoice.

For bigger small businesses, the software enables the creation and submission of VAT returns online to HMRC in three simple steps.

Metro Bank Chief Commercial Officer David Thomasson said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Clear Books to provide our business customers with essential money management tools, easily accessible from our mobile app. These will empower SMEs to free up time in a way that wasn’t possible before, to spend running and growing their businesses.”

