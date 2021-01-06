Kays is a wealth management firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, the US, and serves around 700 clients with more than $800m of assets under management

Kays Financial Advisory Corporation delivers wealth management services to high net worth (HNW) clientele. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay.)

Mercer Global Advisors, a registered investment adviser (RIA), has acquired Kays Financial Advisory Corporation, a wealth management firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, the US.

Scott Kays founded Kays Financial Advisory Corporation in 1985 and delivers wealth management services to high net worth (HNW) clientele.

Following the acquisition, Scott and his staff of sixteen, including five co-shareholders, will join the Mercer Advisors’ team.

The deal closed on 30 November 2020.

Besides establishing Kays, Scott has served as its managing principal.

David Barton, who led this transaction on behalf of Mercer Advisors, added: “What struck me about Scott and Kays Financial, was the quality of their team. In a team of seventeen, they have seven CFP professionals, four CFA charterholders, four Masters degrees, two CPAs, and one doctorate.

“Scott and his superior team pride themselves on delivering expanded services to their clientele and operate as a comprehensive wealth manager. In this regard they are a perfect fit for Mercer Advisors because we are a family office complete with in-house estate planning attorneys, tax return preparation, and corporate trustee services.

“While COVID and general socioeconomic uncertainty made this deal, or any deal, difficult to complete, Scott and his partners were stand-up through it all, high integrity people and a pleasure to work with.”

Established in 1985, Mercer Advisors is a full-service wealth management firm that specialises in providing investment advice, financial and estate planning, and taxes, and corporate trustee and trust administration services.

With headquarters in Denver, the firm has over 440 employees, and operates nationally across the US with more than 45 locations.