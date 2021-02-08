The partnership improves the processing of corporate payments and supports the extension of SAP Concur solutions

Mastercard partners with SAP Concur. (Credit: Alina Kuptsova from Pixabay.)

Mastercard has partnered with SAP Concur to deliver a faster and more efficient expense and invoice management process to banks, companies and government agencies in Asia Pacific for transactions with corporate cards.

As businesses and governments seek to increase visibility across payments, optimize credit lines and leverage data to strengthen supplier relationships, the partnership offers best-in-class transaction solutions along with closer alignment between commercial card providers and their clients.

“This powerful pairing offers the best of both worlds by combining SAP Concur’s expense management expertise with Mastercard’s global payments network, extensive partnerships, industry-leading security and comprehensive solutions and services,” said Mostafa Sabet, Vice President, Product Management, Asia Pacific, Mastercard.

“In today’s competitive environment and rapidly evolving digital economy, Mastercard’s integration with SAP Concur solutions will deliver the tools and insights that businesses and governments need to control costs and manage expenses tightly, transparently and efficiently.”

Using commercial cards in conjunction with SAP Concur solutions for corporate travel booking, expense management and invoice processing will help to speed up reconciliation and payments while strengthening cost controls and improving compliance.

For Mastercard’s issuing customers, the partnership improves the processing of corporate payments and supports the extension of SAP Concur solutions to business and government clients of all sizes.

Source: Company Press Release