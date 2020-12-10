Denzil Jenkins will continue as interim CEO of London Stock Exchange plc until Julia joins the Group to ensure a smooth transition

London Stock Exchange Group plc (“LSEG”, “the Group”) today announces that Julia Hoggett has been appointed as CEO of London Stock Exchange plc, a regulated subsidiary of LSEG. She will report to Murray Roos, Group Director, Capital Markets, LSEG and will start her position next year. Denzil Jenkins will continue as interim CEO of London Stock Exchange plc until Julia joins the Group to ensure a smooth transition.

Murray Roos, Group Director, Capital Markets, LSEG said:

“Julia brings to the Group a deep understanding of primary and secondary markets from both the regulatory and commercial sector. I look forward to working with Julia as we continue to build on our position as a leading financial markets infrastructure business and the world’s international exchange.”

Julia Hoggett said:

“Having spent my entire career in capital markets, I know the key role they play in providing vital capital to companies and institutions and delivering returns for individual and institutional investors. I am delighted to be joining London Stock Exchange plc, and the wider Group, at a time when London’s role as a global financial centre is so important. Clean and transparent markets are the underpinning of a vibrant and dynamic marketplace and will remain a huge focus.”

Michael Findlay, Chair of London Stock Exchange plc, said:

“I am delighted that Julia is joining us as CEO and look forward to her being a key part of the team which will build on the position of the London Stock Exchange as one of the world’s pre-eminent exchanges.”

Julia joins London Stock Exchange plc from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) where she was most recently Director of Market Oversight, having previously led the Wholesale Banking Supervision Department. Prior to joining the FCA in 2014, she spent four years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) as Managing Director and Head of the FIG Flow Financing Business for EMEA, Head of Covered Bonds for EMEA and Head of Short Term Fixed Income Origination in EMEA. Julia also headed up BAML’s Green Debt Capital Markets efforts in EMEA. Prior to joining BAML, Julia was Board member and latterly CEO of DEPFA ACS Bank and Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets for the DEPFA BANK Group. She began her career as an investment banker in debt capital markets at JP Morgan.

