Linx and PicPay partner up to enable payments via QR code. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Following the popularization of digital payment methods, Linx, the leading retail technology specialist, announces its partnership with PicPay, one of Brazil’s largest payment apps with over 13 million users, to offer retailers a new option for their customers from January.

The joint action between Linx and PicPay will bring the potential for users to make QR Code payments at more than 100,000 establishments operating the Linx system. Created in 2012, PicPay is a pioneer in the use of the QR code for financial transactions in the country and has surpassed 3.5 million transactions of its kind in its history.

This integration promises to make life easier for PicPay merchants and users, preventing fraud and bringing agility to the payment market, enabling faster and more efficient management. At the cashier, the retailer will show only one QR Code, which can be paid on different platforms, such as PicPay and other Linx e-wallet partners.

“Payment made via QR Code brings innovation to retail and meets three consumer longings: safety, ease of use and speed. Simply put, it reduces friction when paying, greatly improves the customer experience and, consequently, the retailer experience. This technology still democratizes access to consumption, since to use our application you do not need a bank account or plastic card”, says Elvis Tinti, commercial director of PicPay.

This momentum helps scale acceptance of the QR Code, the instant payment technology that is transforming the industry as it reduces the number of intermediaries and transaction costs. “It was thinking about the needs of the market that we sought this partnership. Linx and PicPay are experts in developing innovative solutions that make your customers’ daily lives easier. With QR Linx, we will drive the use of wallet payments in the market,” explains Denis Piovezan, vice-president of Linx Pay Hub, Linx´s fintech.

