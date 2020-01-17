LBG has been working with Microsoft since 2017 to create, test and evaluate the scale, security and agility requirements for Microsoft Managed Desktop

LBG partners with Microsoft to support its digital transformation. (Credit: Microsoft.)

UK-based Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) has announced a collaboration with software services provider Microsoft to accelerate its digital transformation.

The financial institution said that the collaboration is part of its commitment to invest £3bn in technology. The new partnership is expected to offer an advanced digital workplace for all the employees working in LBG.

Lloyds Banking Group chief information officer John Chambers said: “As part of our digital transformation we’re creating a modern digital workplace and I am really excited about the impact of this new technology.

“A core principle of Microsoft Managed Desktop is the idea that an evolved approach can give colleagues fantastic experiences on workplace devices that stay current and secure with Microsoft 365. We are confident that prioritising a modern and enjoyable workspace will significantly improve our colleague experience.”

LBG has partnered with Microsoft since 2017

Under the new partnership, Microsoft will develop Microsoft Managed Desktop, providing productivity tools within Office 365, security capability of Windows 10 and an advanced device solution to facilitate continuous currency management for LBG.

LBG has been working with Microsoft since 2017 to create, test and evaluate the scale, security and agility requirements for Microsoft Managed Desktop.

In addition, LBG will make use of Microsoft Azure to boost its business agility, scalability on demand and offer an enhanced customer offering.

Once launched across the entire business, Microsoft Managed Desktop is claimed to make LBG one of the largest financial services firm in the world to deploy the Microsoft’s advanced technology.

Microsoft UK CEO Cindy Rose said: “Becoming a truly digital organisation requires both technical and cultural transformation, which is why we believe close collaboration with our customers to understand their unique challenges and determine the best possible solution is critical.

“Using the Microsoft cloud, employees can have the confidence that they have the best tools at hand to deliver an exceptional customer experience and we look forward to continuing our work to ensure Lloyds Banking Group maintains its position as a truly world-class digital bank.”