The partnership is aimed at offering international finance, cash & liquidity and payments solutions in the Middle East, Central Europe and African countries

Kyriba chairman and CEO Jean-Luc Robert. (Credit: Kyriba Corp.)

Liquidity solutions provider Kyriba has partnered with technology company Midis Group to expand its presence across the regions of Middle East and Central Europe and Africa.

The partnership will support in providing localised services in the regions to help financial services providers, banks and governments in liquidity management.

The services are expected to enable them to solve the challenge of understanding and managing their liquidity with solutions for payments, cash & liquidity management, supply chain finance and FX risk management.

The services will be centralised in the cloud-based Active Liquidity Network of Kyriba.

Established in 2000, Kyriba is a San Diego, California-based treasury management software developer. The company has offices in New York, Paris, London, Tokyo, Dubai, Singapore, Shanghai and other major locations.

Its Active Liquidity Network is designed to connect internal applications for treasury, risk, payments and working capital with important external sources such as banks, ERPs, trading platforms, and market data providers.

Kyriba chairman and CEO Jean-Luc Robert said: “Our partnership with Midis Group enables us to blend our international solutions with native expertise to facilitate real change and growth for companies in emerging markets.

“Kyriba will now have the ability to offer governments, banks and corporate CFOs in emerging regions modern solutions to manage liquidity as they navigate the road to recovery in a new global landscape.”

Kyriba will be the 17th partnership for Midis Group

Midis Group comprises nearly 170 companies across 70 countries in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, offering managed IT services and consultancy, system integration, cloud and data centre capabilities and infrastructure, as well as software and hardware solutions.

The company has more than 5,000 IT and finance consultants, who have partnered with some of the largest firms in the world.

Kyriba will be its 17th partnership for Midis Group for a deep bench of expertise, customer service and implementation enhancements.

Midis Group general manager Amer Chebaro said: “Together, Midis Group and Kyriba will offer native expertise and modern solutions to help our clients connect to the global economy and international banking systems, while reducing risk from FX volatility or payments fraud.

“Kyriba’s Active Liquidity Network will enable our clients to thrive, whether through simple modular upgrades in payments, or full ERP transformation projects.”