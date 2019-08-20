Following the acquisition, KippsDeSanto will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capital One, and continue to operate under the KippsDeSanto brand

KippsDeSanto & Co. has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Capital One.

Following the acquisition, KippsDeSanto will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Capital One, and continue to operate under the KippsDeSanto brand. Our 30 professionals are excited to support Capital One’s thrust into middle market M&A. Joining Capital One is a natural next step in the KippsDeSanto growth plan. Beyond the M&A advice we currently offer, our clients will now have access to additional solutions offered by Capital One.

“Capital One and KippsDeSanto have a shared goal of providing clients with trusted advice and counsel enabled by deep industry expertise and a seamless client experience,” said Steve Tulip, Head of Capital Markets, Capital One Commercial Banking. “By bringing our teams together, we’ll be able to add scale and expertise to our growing M&A advisory group which will benefit clients in a wide variety of industries.”

With Capital One, a top 10 U.S. Commercial Bank, we found an innovative, technology savvy financial institution with a similar culture and business values. Moreover, we see enormous synergy and growth potential with their capital markets products, expanded private equity and corporate relationships and industry knowledge in aerospace and defense and other key verticals.

The acquisition is expected to close late in the third quarter of 2019.

