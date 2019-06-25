The Corporate and Investment Bank of JP Morgan has entered into a partnership with StatPro Group to develop multi-asset risk and performance attribution capabilities for asset managers.

Image: JP Morgan partners with StatPro Markus. Photo: Courtesy of Spiske/Pixabay.

JP Morgan stated that the solution will be available through its flagship data and analytics platform. The solution will integrate the company’s Fixed Income expertise in Benchmark Indices and Analytics with StatPro’s cloud-based portfolio analytics technology.

The solution is expected to support front-office decision makers to manage their risk and performance. When launched, the service will be immediately available to European and Asian multi-asset clients.

For the North American market, the company intends to launch the solution through an early-adopter programme, where StatPro will leverage JP Morgan’s coverage in US Securitized Products to expand its cross-asset capabilities.

Established in 1994, StatPro is a software developer, offering cloud-based portfolio analytics services, asset data services and data management tools for the global asset management industry and asset management service providers.

StatPro claims that its platform for risk and performance attribution, asset liability management and portfolio hedging and construction helps customers to increase transparency, consistency and repeatability of their investment strategies and risk management process.

The full breadth of StatPro’s portfolio analytics solution will be integrated into JP Morgan’s digital platform to provide customers with a seamless experience.

JP Morgan Data Analytics, Applied AI & ML head Samik Chandarana said: “This partnership marks the first step in a comprehensive range of analytics services we will be bringing to clients through our digital platform.

“We are excited to partner with StatPro, whose high-performance cloud-based technology, combined with our expertise in data and Analytics and our place in the market, will offer clients a genuine alternative in portfolio analytics at a time of consolidation amongst other providers.”

StatPro Group CEO Justin Wheatley said: “We are delighted to make our services available to J.P. Morgan’s clients on the J.P. Morgan digital platform.

“We believe the combination of J.P. Morgan’s data and analytics capabilities and our many years of investment into our award-winning Revolution platform, will offer clients a truly differentiated product, and this partnership will be a significant contributor to our growth in the years to come.”