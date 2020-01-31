Jack Henry Banking, a division of Jack Henry & Associates, is a provider of integrated computer systems for banks ranging from de novo to multi-billion-dollar institutions

JHA BankAnywhere offers open, digital banking platform. (Credit: StartupStockPhotos/Pixabay.)

Henry & Associates, is a provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Its Jack Henry Banking division today introduced JHA BankAnywhereSM, a cloud-based digital banking system built on proven core and digital platforms. JHA BankAnywhere is available to any bank regardless of its existing core system and can be hosted by Jack Henry’sGladiator Hosted Network Solutions.

JHA BankAnywhere is a platform-as-a-service solution that enables digital-only banks to be quickly launched, providing industry-leading functionality and a customer experience that is useful, appropriately simple, relevant, and seamless. This fully featured platform was built on flexible architecture and an open API strategy. An open banking ecosystem, JHA BankAnywhere can integrate industry-leading add-on modules and complementary solutions from Jack Henry, and virtually unlimited third-party and fintech solutions. Digital banks powered by JHA BankAnywhere enable market expansion beyond existing branch networks and can seamlessly scale as new customers are added and deposits grow.

In Jack Henry’s inaugural Technology Capabilities Roadmap Survey in 2019, 96% of banks reported plans to establish a digital-only brand before 2022. JHA BankAnywhere enables these banks to confidently open neobanks with the support of a digital partner that provides proven technology and outstanding service that truly embraces open banking.

Stacey Zengel, vice president of Jack Henry & Associates and president of Jack Henry Banking, said, “Many banks are challenged to deliver the digital experience their customers now expect. JHA BankAnywhere demonstrates our commitment to provide community banks – regardless of their core systems – with the digital platform and development toolkit they need to easily innovate in the digital space. Open banking and partnering with fintechs are not new concepts for Jack Henry and we will continue to provide the technology or seamless access to the technology our clients need to compete for deposits and attract, retain, and engage accountholders of all generations and demographic segments. In the face of complex digital innovation, JHA BankAnywhere positions community banks to further differentiate themselves and support their growth strategies with a modern digital brand.”

