Banco Santander's merchant partners in retail, hospitality, transportation, travel, restaurants, and education can now use J/Secure 1.0 on their online platforms

JCB headquarters in Tokyo. (Credit: Wikipedia.org/Rs1421.)

JCB International, a subsidiary of Japanese credit card company JCB has extended its partnership with Banco Santander’s subsidiary Santander España Merchant Services, to additionally support online exchange between JCB cardmembers and the bank’s e-commerce merchants.

The merchant partners of Banco Santander, across industries include retail, hospitality, transportation, travel, restaurants and education can now use J/Secure 1.0 on their online platforms to increase their revenue.

Last year, JCB International and Banco Santander had partnered to support the growth of face-to-face transactions made by its cardmembers across Spain.

In March this year, the two companies had pivoted the collaboration to support online exchange between the JCB’s cardmembers and the bank’s e-commerce merchants.

Santander España Merchant Services managing director Rubén Justel said: “This new step on our fruitful partnership with JCB contributes to our vision to help our merchants increase their sales by accepting the most demanded means of payments, in addition to reaching more international clients from JCB issuing countries.”

JCB now nearly 34 million merchants accepting its cards

JCB claims that its annual sales volume went up by nearly 37% globally in the last four year, with now more than 140 million cardmembers and nearly 34 million merchants accepting its cards.

The extended partnership between the Japanese credit card company and Banco Santander is expected to support merchants and cardmembers with a safe online buying experience with JCB’s J/Secure 1.0.

The platform is claimed to securely identify cardmembers by requesting a password.

J/Secure 2.0, which is based on the EMV 3-D Secure Protocol and Core Functions Specification is expected to have additional expansion in future.

JCB International (Europe) managing director Tsuyoshi Notani said: “Partnering with Banco Santander has enabled us to further fulfil our promise to provide our card members with as many safe payment methods for international online transactions as possible.

“We are further delighted to be able to support Banco Santander’s merchants, as they welcome e-commerce trade while we have seen a decline in face-to-face sales in recent months.

“It is our hope that this collaboration will support recovery of the payment industry, especially in Spain, after the global COVID-19 pandemic.”