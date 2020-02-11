IWP was created to grow, support and promote the UK’s brilliant local independent financial advisory (IFA) firms and build the UK’s best financial advice business

IWP UK acquires AGL Wealth Management. (Credit: Independent Wealth Planners.)

Independent Wealth Planners UK (IWP UK) today announces the acquisition of financial planner AGL Wealth Management as the company’s seventh local office.

Based in Glasgow and Edinburgh, AGL Wealth Management was founded in 2009 by Craig Gibson. He was previously a founding member of RBS Private Banking and also RBS Private Client Group, looking after high net worth clients, entrepreneurs and business owners. AGL offers a unique proposition that includes specialist advisers, professional partners and online services to meet business owners’ business needs and aspirations as well as wealth management needs, leveraging the power of technology to deliver faster, better and more accurate results for their clients. Their team of five highly skilled wealth management and financial planning advisors administer £100m in AUM and offer a segmented services proposition including corporate and private client services.

Craig Gibson, co-owner and founder of AGL Wealth Management, says: “We are delighted to be working with IWP as together we have a fantastic opportunity to build something greater. We will grow our business through selective acquisitions, taking on firms that meet our high employee, client and shareholder expectations. Our ambition is to make AGL Wealth Management the complete wealth management and corporate solutions firm of choice throughout Central and South Scotland for private clients, entrepreneurs and business owners.”

David Inglesfield, IWP CEO, says: “We’re very pleased that AGL Wealth Management is the first Scottish wealth planning firm to join IWP. Craig and his team are dedicated to providing the type of brilliant financial advice that stands at the heart of IWP’s mission. Together we’ll help them reach even more customers in the year ahead.”

Source: Company Press Release