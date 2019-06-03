Australian software firm IRESS has acquired market data and trading infrastructure services provider QuantHouse in a deal valued at around €38.9m (£34.3m).

Image: QuantHouse is a market data and trading infrastructure services provider. Photo: courtesy of Ahmad Ardity / Pixabay.

QuantHouse is an independent provider of high performance API-based market data and algo trading services to its customers.

The company assists hedge funds, market makers, investment banks, brokers and trading venues to develop and integrate new trading strategies, comply with regulatory requirements, test existing and new trading infrastructure tools and rationalise operating costs.

IRESS CEO Andrew Walsh said: “QuantHouse’s highly regarded team of experts will help IRESS further strengthen the products and services we provide to our clients. In addition

With a focus on Europe, North America and Asia, QuantHouse offers over 145 data feeds from exchanges and other data providers to clients across the globe.

The company provides end-to-end systematic trading solutions, including ultra-low latency and consolidated market data solutions with QuantFEED, algo-trading development framework with QuantFACTORY and proximity hosting and order routing services with QuantLINK.

QuantFEED is said to be the QuantHouse unique end-to-end ultra-low latency market data feed fully managed solution with a global service level agreement, including hardware, software, Direct Market Accesses and telecommunication components.

QuantFEED technology can also be deployed as a standalone application at client location to leverage client trading infrastructures.

QuantLINK is a trading infrastructure that combines QuantHouse fiber optic network to interconnect the centre of the exchanges with proximity hosting at the source.

QuantFACTORY suite of products provides a complete set of tools for quantitative trading strategies development and automation for financial institutions.

QuantHouse CEO and co-founder Pierre Feligioni said: “All together, we can continue to innovate by growing our respective product scope and further developing new generation of services for the best interest of both IRESS and QuantHouse clients and partners.”

IRESS is a provider of software for financial services, including trading and market data, investment management and financial advice.

With around 1,850 employees, the company carries out operations in the UK, South Africa, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.