MOU signed by the parties will enable Intesa Sanpaolo to access cloud services from Google by using TIM’s data centres in Italy

Intesa Sanpaolo headquarters in Turin, Italy. (Credit: Uccio “Uccio2” D'Agostino/Wikipedia.org)

Intesa Sanpaolo has entered into a partnership with Italian telecommunications company Telecom Italia (TIM) and Google in a move to accelerate its digitalisation efforts and also for driving innovation in Italy.

In this connection, the Italian banking group has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TIM and Google.

The MOU enables the parties to begin discussions aimed at executing a project that will help Intesa Sanpaolo access cloud services from Google by using TIM’s data centres in Italy. The data centres are expected to provide the highest international security and data protection standards for the banking group.

According to the Italian lender, the project will involve building innovative technology infrastructure in Turin for providing Google Cloud services. The project also includes the opening of an important centre, which will be focused on providing artificial intelligence, training, and professional support for startups by means of initiatives to be jointly defined by the three partners.

TIM cloud project executive vice president Carlo D’Asaro Biondo said: “This technology represents a new sector with enormous potential in developing digital services for businesses and working with Intesa Sanpaolo will bring benefits both to the bank, the territories on which the agreement will develop and to the whole country.”

Intesa Sanpaolo revealed that another cloud region will also be constructed in Milan for ensuring business continuity. The two new cloud regions are planned to be built as per the latest environmental sustainability best practices, in accordance with the bank’s sustainability guidelines, including carbon neutrality.

After a final agreement is reached between the parties on all terms and conditions of the contract, and upon securing the required clearance from authorities, the project will help Intesa Sanpaolo to deploy the latest technologies customised to its own needs.

Google Cloud services being offered in the cloud regions will be available to Italian businesses of all sizes that want to tap into the technological and economic benefits of cloud computing in a secure and sustainable manner, said the banking group.

Intesa Sanpaolo IT officer comments on the project

Intesa Sanpaolo chief IT, digital and innovation officer Massimo Proverbio said: “The strong partnership with TIM and Google will also enable us to continue in spreading the Group’s digital culture with even greater momentum.

“With the creation of two Cloud Regions based on the most modern technologies, we will be able to enhance our resources and grow those of tomorrow, also thanks to the support of the Polytechnic University of Turin, to achieve important milestones in cloud technology and artificial intelligence”.