InComm intends to establish business collaborations with QR and barcode payment service operators in other Southeast Asian countries

InComm Japan Partners with Taiwanese QR and Barcode Payment Processor JKOPAY. (Credit: InComm.)

InComm Japan has joined forces with Taiwan-based QR and barcode payments processor JKOPAY, to enable their technology accepted by Japanese retailers.

The company is a subsidiary of US-based payments technology company InComm. It operates across 65,000 retail locations, from convenience, drug, home appliance, and discount stores to mass retailers, supermarkets and other retailers.

InComm Japan senior vice president and general manager Takumaro Arai said: “This announcement further signals InComm Japan’s expansion as a global payments leader through its integration of regional QR and barcode payment processors in Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan.

“We’re excited to be the ones connecting more and more consumers – through the mobile payments platform of their choice – to retailers across Japan.”

The collaboration enables InComm customers in Japan to accept payments using JKOPAY

JKOPAY is a Taiwanese QR and barcode payment services company, which also offers other services including food and beverage delivery, taxi dispatch, and payment of public utilities.

JKOPAY is claimed to be one the most used QR and barcode payment services, accepted by more than 80,000 brick-and-mortar stores, and occupies 80% share of the transaction volume in Taiwan.

InComm said that its collaboration enables JKOPAY to be accepted across more than 18,000 Japanese retailers, including drug stores and home appliance stores. JKOPAY is expected to introduce a three-month promotion offer for users, which offers a 20% discount on purchases made using the app.

In addition, InComm intends to establish business collaborations with QR and barcode payment service operators in other Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.

The company has a network of QR and barcode payments in Japan that comprises partnerships with au PAY, Origami Pay, d Payment, PayPay, Japan Post Pay, LINE Pay, Rakuten Pay, Resona Wallet and J-Coin Pay.

InComm claimed that executing JKOPAY is effortless, and can be easily integrated into a single point-of-sale to reduce operations burden, payments processing, create and manage program logistics and special promotions.

Furthermore, the collaboration is expected to complement the government of Japan’s commitment to raising the volume of cashless payments through growth in the financial technology industry.