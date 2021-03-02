IDEMIA – the world leader in augmented identity – delivers the new and exclusive metal double interface card to Banco de Brasília (BRB)

Banco de Brasília Launches Dux Card. (Credit: Business Wire)

Banco de Brasília (BRB) launches today Dux, a metal card made from IDEMIA technology. Much more than a credit card, Dux aims to offer a unique consumer experience, since it is made from a metallic material and has an exclusive design inspired by Athos Bulcão, one of the main artistic references in Brasília. The product, under the Visa banner, arrives to further increase the BRB portfolio.

Aimed at high-income customers, Dux will provide premium experiences, such as a specialized concierge service; consulting services; travel planning; booking of tours and leisure activities abroad; exclusive menus in restaurants; unlimited access to VIP lounges at Brasília Airport; and access to thousands of Brazilian and global VIP lounges through the Loungekey program.

“We are happy to announce the arrival of Dux to our premium customers. BRB takes now another important step for diversification of its portfolio and consolidates itself as a modern, agile, complete and innovative bank,” says the president of BRB, Paulo Henrique Costa.

“IDEMIA is pleased to design exclusive metal cards for BRB customers, with the promise of a high-level payment experience based on innovative technology. We are confident that IDEMIA’s cutting edge technology and premium payment products will help BRB in its innovation trajectory,” says Marcelo Annarumma, IDEMIA Senior Vice President for Latin America. “Payment cards are no longer a mere payment tool in Brazil, but they also reflect lifestyle – through its high-quality material, superior style, design, and handmade effects that refers to an exclusivity quotient,” concludes Marcelo.

The Dux card also offers special advantages for the segment, such as the benefits of BRB relationship program: points that do not expire; an accumulation of 4 points for every dollar spent on purchases; and 5 points for every dollar spent in the first 12 months after the product’s launch. Points can be redeemed on Latam Pass, Smiles, and InMais programs, or for invoice cashback. Customers who pay with a Dux card will also have discounts and exclusive conditions in dozens of establishments, such as discounts on aircraft and helicopter charters.

Source: Company Press Release