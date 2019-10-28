ICICI Bank reported a 24% increase in core operating profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2019
Indian private banking giant ICICI Bank has reported that its core operating profit for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 grew by 24% on year-on-year basis to INR65,330m ($922m) from INR52,850m ($746m).
Net interest income also increased by 26% on year-on-year basis to INR80,570m ($1.1bn) for the quarter ended, from INR64,180m ($906m).
Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, stood at INR38,540m ($544m) for the quarter, compared to INR31,910m ($450m) for same period last year.
Fee income for the quarter increased by 16% year-on-year to INR34,780m ($491m), from INR29,950m ($423m) during the corresponding period last year Retail fees constituted 74% of the bank’s total fees for the quarter.
ICICI Bank’s Treasury reported a profit of INR3,410m ($48m) for the quarter under review, compared to a loss of INR350m ($5m) for same quarter last year.
Profit before tax for the quarter was INR43,670m ($616m), compared to INR12,560m ($177m) in the corresponding quarter of last year.
Profit after tax for the quarter was INR6550m ($92m)
According to ICICI Bank, its profit after tax for the quarter under review, on a standalone basis, decreased to INR6,550m ($92m), from INR9,090m ($128m) for last year’s corresponding period.
Excluding the impact of one-time additional charge due to re-measurement of accumulated deferred tax, profit after tax would have been INR35,750m ($504m) compared to the INR9,090m for last year, the bank claimed.
Excluding the impact of one-time additional charge because of re-measurement of accumulated deferred tax, consolidated profit after tax would have been INR41,010m ($579m) for the quarter in question.
Its consolidated assets grew by 13.3% year-on-year to INR12,881,900m ($181.8bn) for the period, from INR11,369,420m ($160.4bn) for September-end last year.
The bank said that it witnessed a 25% growth year-on-year in its total deposits for the quarter under review.
Its deposits increased to INR6,962,730m ($98.2bn) for September ending, compared to the same period last year.
The average current and savings account (CASA) ratio decreased to 42.2% for this quarter, compared to 43.4% for the last quarter and 47.1% for last year’s corresponding period.
Its term deposits increased to 35% on year-on-year basis to INR3,712,730m ($52.4bn) for last year’s September ending.
Domestic loans also witnessed a growth of 16% year-on-year for the quarter ended. Its retail loans also grew by 22% year-on-year, ICICI Bank said.
Net non-performing asset (NPA) ratio decreased from 1.77% for this year’s last quarter to 1.6% for the quarter ended 30 September 2019.
Net NPAs also decreased by 51% from INR220,860m ($3.1bn) for last year’s September ending to INR109,160m ($1.5bn) for this year’s September ending.
Consolidated profit after tax was INR11,310m ($160m) for the quarter under review, compared to INR25,140m ($355m) for the last quarter and INR12,050m ($170m) for the corresponding quarter of last year.