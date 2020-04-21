The bank’s new voice banking facility is part of its new digital initiatives including chat based banking services on WhatsApp and ‘ICICIStack’

ICICI Bank offers voice banking services. (Credit: Pixabay/hamburgfinn)

ICICI Bank has integrated its AI powered multi-channel chatbot, ‘iPal’, with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, to offer a range of banking services for its retail banking customers.

The new initiative will provide its customers with an alternative to connect with their bank from home, with just a simple voice command, as they are advised to stay indoors due the nationwide lockdown.

ICICI Bank executive director Anup Bagchi said: “It has always been our endeavour to offer improved digital convenience to our customers.

“Recently, we had rolled out ‘ICICIStack’, the most comprehensive digital platform in the country by a bank, and Whatsapp banking to facilitate crores of customers to continue all their banking, digitally and from a remote location, without visiting a bank branch.”

Customers can simply speak out their query to Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices

The voice banking solutions can be used by customers, by downloading the Alexa or Google Assistant and linking their ICICI Bank account through a secure two factor authentication process.

The new service enables the customers simply speak out their query to Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices to check their savings account balance and credit card details including due date, due amount and last five transactions.

In addition, customers can ask queries related to the bank’s products and services, where ‘iPal’ will read out aloud through the Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices.

Bagchi added: “Now, we have introduced voice banking on two of the most popular voice assistants in the world. Our retail customers can execute a host of their banking requirements from their home securely and 24×7, without visiting a branch.”

“With the growing comfort of customers in using digital assistants like Alexa / Google Assistant in every-day life, we believe that this would add immense convenience to our customers, as it allows them to get speedy and personalised banking experience whenever they need it.”

The bank said that its new voice banking facility is part of its new digital initiatives undertaken by the Bank, including chat based banking services on WhatsApp and ‘ICICIStack’.

ICICIStack is a collection of digital banking and APIs that ensure uninterrupted banking experience to customers both retail and business, and offers nearly 500 services.

The solution covers almost all banking requirements of customers, including digital account opening, loan solutions, payment solutions, investments and care solutions.