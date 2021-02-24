Zytara is a financial technology company focused on supporting Millennial and Gen Z gamers and their households

i2c Partners with Zytara for Digital Banking Platform. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced its partnership with fintech company Zytara, the pioneering digital banking platform and payment network designed for Millennials, Gen Z gamers and esports enthusiasts. The partnership, which follows Zytara’s recent ZUSD stablecoin launch announcement, brings together two financial visionaries whose goal is to build the future of payments.

Zytara’s digital banking platform will offer its customers an array of products and services including a spending account, virtual and physical debit cards and access to investing tools. Other features, tailored to gamers, include limited-edition branded cards, integrated automated payments for online gaming tournaments, player-to-player transfers, and easy-to-use parental controls.

The Zytara app will also add support for key digital assets, including ZUSD. Redeemable for US dollars on a 1:1 basis and designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, ZUSD enables users to send and receive payments at the speed of the internet, from anywhere in the world. The introduction of ZUSD further showcases Zytara’s commitment to innovation.

“We’re proud to partner with Zytara on this ground-breaking and globally ambitious initiative,” said i2c’s CEO Amir Wain. “Their vision of creating specific financial products tailored to this untapped and fast-growing demographic is a great example of the kind of innovation fintechs are bringing to life in 2021.”

“Zytara combines financial services and features in a way that gamers and esports enthusiasts can embrace as their own,” said Al Burgio, Founder and CEO at Zytara. “Our mission is to give them a unique set of tools that deliver financial support, inclusion and literacy. Our partnership with i2c will build on our foundations and help us achieve this on a global scale.”

Source: Company Press Release