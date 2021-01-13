French fintech partners with global enabler to deploy innovative digital financing

i2c Inc. and Jifiti simplify consumer financing for major retailer in France. (Credit: i2c Inc. and Jifiti)

i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, announced its partnership with Jifiti, a consumer financing platform working to streamline loan programs for banks, lenders, and merchants throughout Europe. i2c will be leveraging its next-generation platform to support Jifiti in the launch of a mobile consumer finance program in France for an undisclosed global retail brand in the furniture space.

Jifiti’s program allows customers to apply for a loan on their phone or online when shopping with the major brand in France, issuing them a virtual card immediately upon approval, checking-out seamlessly whether online or in-store. i2c’s ability to process authorizations through Mastercard allows Jifiti to work with the bank of their choice for financing, without Jifiti or the partner bank having to own the authorization process themselves.

“We are thrilled to partner with i2c, a market-leader in reliability with key in-region partnerships and technology to support the vision and scale of our initiative,” Yaacov Martin, Co-Founder and CEO of Jifiti said. “i2c’s commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions with their flexible and robust platform allows us to elevate the point-of-sale experience for both merchants and end-users alike.”

“Jifiti is innovating and supporting global retail brands in such novel ways, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to help them achieve their vision and accelerate time-to-market through our modular processing solutions,” said Jonathan Vaux, General Manager – EU for i2c. “Our partnership with Mastercard’s European network allows Jifiti to focus on their core product, without sacrificing the ability to scale.”

With i2c’s highly configurable global payments platform, Jifiti is able to introduce new and innovative solutions for merchants, lenders, and customers quickly and easily, a model it is looking to expand to other retailers in Europe.

Source: Company Press Release