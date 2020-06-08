China's asset management industry has taken some initial steps in digitalization, including in transaction processing and order processing

Hundsun Technologies Inc. (abbreviated as Hundsun) today announced a strategic partnership with leading global fintech company Finastra to develop and launch a new version of Finastra’s portfolio management system, Fusion Invest. The two parties will work together to customize the software of Fusion Invest in line with the needs of businesses and China’s regulatory policy, and to provide PMS (Portfolio Management System) solutions for the investment decision-making, valuation and risk management processes to asset managers from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

According to statistics from the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), between 2018 and 2025, global AuM is predicted to grow 6% on average annually, while the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of China’s AuM will reach 11%-15%, showing the huge development potential of China’s asset management sector. From a fintech perspective, China’s asset management industry has taken some initial steps in digitalization, including in transaction processing and order processing. However, in the areas of investment research, asset allocation, portfolio management and risk management, the level of digitalization is still comparatively low. The digitalization of the sector is an inevitable trend worldwide, with more attention being paid to PMS solutions as they become increasingly important to the industry’s digital transformation.

In this environment, Hundsun, as the exclusive partner of Fusion Invest in China, expects to introduce Finastra’s expertise around the investment decision-making process to asset management firms to help them achieve global asset class coverage, automated workflow, data consistency and risk analysis accuracy, all in an integrated platform.

Peng Zhenggang, Chairman of Hundsun, said, “Hundsun has provided integrated solutions and services to over 1,000 financial institutions, we have a stake of more than 80% in the domestic investment management software market and years of experience in IT construction and client servicing in the asset management field. Through this cooperation with Finastra, we hope to inject new impetus into technological innovation of the domestic asset management industry. This is also an important part of Hundsun’s globalization strategy of ‘inbound introductions’.”

Eric Duffaut, President of Finastra, said, “Fusion Invest already empowers hundreds of asset managers around the world, in over 35 countries. By combining Hundsun’s unrivalled reach and local knowledge with Finastra’s software expertise, our partnership will enable asset managers to benefit from a solution that is internationally open but localized for China’s unique regulatory and local requirements. It enables us to expand our technology even further into this important growing market, empowering localized asset management firms.”

Hundsun was established in 1995 and was listed on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (code: 600570.SH) in 2003. Hundsun has provided integrated solutions and services to more than 1,000 financial institutions in the securities, futures, funds, trust, insurance, banking and exchange sectors. Hundsun ranked 43rd in the “IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100” in 2019. With the prosperous development of China’s financial market, Hundsun will continue to push forward its globalization strategy, namely “inbound introductions”, “outbound expansion” and “strategic acquisitions” to expand its product and service coverage to the international financial market, as well as introduce advanced products to the domestic market and open up new areas.

Finastra is a global fintech company headquartered in the UK, with 9,000+ employees. It provides a broad and deep portfolio of financial services software and is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services. 90 of the top 100 banks globally are powered by Finastra. In 2019, Finastra ranked 12th in the “IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100”.

