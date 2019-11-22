Anypoint Platform is offered as a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management, in both on-premises and cloud versions

MuleSoft, a subsidiary of Salesforce, announced that HSBC has selected its Anypoint Platform to build a digital banking platform to power the bank of the future.

MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform is an application network platform that allows organisations to create compound applications that connect apps, data and devices through API-led connectivity to create a flexible application network.

The company offers Anypoint Platform as a unified, single solution for iPaaS and full lifecycle API management, in both on-premises and cloud versions.

HSBC group CTO and retail digital banking CIO Dinesh Keswani said: “HSBC is driving incredible innovation in the era of open banking through API-led connectivity. We are moving to serving customers across multiple online and offline channels.

“With MuleSoft, HSBC has built thousands of APIs in an application network and deployed them across multiple environments to deliver new and consistent experiences. We’ve been able to reduce our app development time by 75% and release new functionality to consumers every two weeks versus once a quarter.”

HSBC will leverage MuleSoft and its API-led approach

HSBC intends to build APIs that securely unlock access to core banking products and enable collaboration with partners, accelerate innovation and open new revenue channels, using MuleSoft and its Anypoint API community manager.

The banking and financial services provider said that the bank of the future will be a digital platform, backed by a set of APIs that facilitate connected, multi-channel experiences.

Through MuleSoft and its API-led approach, HSBC intends to develop a shared services platform for secure asset reuse and business self-service.

It will be able to transform its core banking products, including credit cards, mortgages, and payments, into APIs in an application network, to create new experiences.

In addition, HSBC will be able to unlock its backend systems and connect them with trusted third parties to develop a range of other new customer-facing services using MuleSoft APIs.

Keswani added: “With MuleSoft supporting our API program, HSBC is leading innovation in a highly competitive developer-driven third-party ecosystem. Using Anypoint Platform, we can easily integrate with new internal and external applications and create new digital capabilities that deliver personalized experiences.”