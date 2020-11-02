HSBC’s listings on the London, Hong Kong, New York and Bermuda Stock Exchanges would not be impacted by any delisting from Euronext Paris

HSBC headquarters at Canary Wharf, London. (Credit: Gordon Joly/Wikipedia.)

HSBC Holdings plc (‘HSBC’) today announces that following a review of the trading volumes, costs and administrative requirements related to its Euronext Paris listing, it intends to submit an application for the delisting of its ordinary shares (ISIN: GB0005405286) from Euronext Paris.

Any delisting of HSBC’s ordinary shares from Euronext Paris is subject to the approval of Euronext Paris and would have no impact on HSBC’s day-to-day operations in France or in Continental Europe, where HSBC remains committed to its plans to be a leading international bank in Europe.

HSBC’s listings on the London Stock Exchange, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange would not be impacted by any delisting from Euronext Paris.

Source: Company Press Release