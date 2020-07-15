The global infrastructure AWS is expected to help the bank run and scale applications across the world

UK-based investment bank HSBC has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a long-term cloud provider to assist its digital transformation and provide personalised banking services.

Under the multi-year agreement, HSBC will deploy AWS technology available across business lines, starting with customer-facing applications and application modernisation in its global wealth and personal banking business.

HSBC digital chief technology officer and CIO Dinesh Keswani said: “Our work with AWS is an example of how HSBC continues to invest in secure and advanced technologies to make our digital banking experience even better for customers.

“Our ambition is to make it easy, safe, and reliable for customers to bank with us, whenever and wherever they are. HSBC’s collaboration with AWS helps us to deliver innovative banking solutions to customers at a faster rate, starting with our Wealth & Personal Banking business.”

HSBC will use wide ranging cloud services offered by AWS

HSBC said that migrating to AWS will facilitate automation of important processes, and enhance operational efficiency across a range of personal financial services.

The global infrastructure AWS is expected to help the bank run and scale applications across the world, with the enhanced availability and reliability.

HSBC will use AWS’s wide range of cloud services, including compute, containers, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and security, to develop new digital products and support security and compliance standards for its personal banking customers around the world.

Furthermore, the bank intends to use AWS’s serverless and analytics services, including Amazon Kinesis, for a more personalised and customer-centric banking experience.

AWS financial services vice president Frank Fallon said: “HSBC is continuing to expand its use of AWS to power its digital transformation and deliver innovative financial services that help customers manage, protect, and grow their wealth in new and more personalized ways.

“We look forward to our continued collaboration with HSBC as they leverage AWS’s proven capabilities, reliability, and security to drive efficiency across their business and become a more agile organization in the cloud.”

In March last year, Standard Bank Group selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to migrate its production workloads, including its customer facing platforms and strategic core banking applications to the cloud.