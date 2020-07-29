“Tech Me Up” is a year-long collaboration that brings together the complementary strengths of HSBC and Microsoft Hong Kong in key business areas

HSBC and Microsoft Hong Kong partner to help SMEs. (Credit: Efes Kitap from Pixabay.)

HSBC and Microsoft Hong Kong today announced a new partnership that aims to help Hong Kong’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) boost their organizational resilience and expedite their digital transformation journey amid the new normal through technological resources and multi-dimensional support.

“Tech Me Up” is a year-long collaboration that brings together the complementary strengths of HSBC and Microsoft Hong Kong in key business areas. Microsoft Hong Kong will provide remote working devices, cloud solutions and technical enablement trainings to HSBC SME customers. Through joint webinars on HSBC VisionGo platform, SMEs will acquire HSBC’s business knowledge and Microsoft’s technology capability. In addition, Microsoft’s applications will be integrated into HSBC’s service platform to enable SMEs to manage their finances and daily operation more seamlessly.

Technology has become a key enabler for Hong Kong businesses to navigate the new normal. According to HSBC’s report Navigator: Building Back Better*, nine-in-ten surveyed businesses in Hong Kong agree that times of adversity showcase how they can leverage technology to enhance the way they work, and 60% of respondents expect virtual collaboration to become the standard way of working. Meanwhile, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently announced that Microsoft Teams now has 75 million daily active users. “Tech Me Up” provides Hong Kong companies with timely support to address challenges and make a smooth technological transition.

“With the COVID-19 outbreak, Hong Kong businesses rapidly adopted remote working to maintain business continuity. However, SMEs face challenges such as lack of laptop devices and business operation systems are mostly on premises, making it difficult to switch to remote working promptly. This puts tremendous pressure on their future success. Our collaboration with HSBC allows us to support Hong Kong’s SMEs to address their urgent needs, equipping them with the tools and knowledge, so their teams can work anywhere, anytime in a secure manner to continue operation and be well protected. We are confident that this initiative will empower Hong Kong businesses to leverage technology to be more agile and emerge stronger from the turbulent times, said Cally Chan, General Manager of Microsoft Hong Kong and Macau.

Daniel Chan, Head of Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Hong Kong, HSBC, said, “SMEs are the lifeblood of Hong Kong’s economy and the pipeline that will deliver the territory’s future success. The business operating environment has changed drastically and SMEs face unique challenges in adapting successfully. We believe this partnership will help them prepare for a future where success will increasingly hinge on the effective use of digital technology.”

Source: Company Press Release