Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) Transaction Banking (TxB), today announced a joint solution to streamline treasury management with integrated global payments and FX capabilities. This innovative solution simplifies operations and reduces cost for treasurers managing cash and foreign exchange transactions. The partnership combines Hazeltree’s unique treasury management and payment workflow solutions, built specifically for investment managers, with Goldman Sachs’ tech-forward global payment and FX capabilities.

“We are focused on making it easy for our clients to manage their treasury function,” said Sameer Shalaby, president and chief executive officer, Hazeltree. “Partnering with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking allows us to deliver integrated treasury and payments solution, in a cost-effective and scalable manner, which is critically important for of our clients.”

“We’re excited to be partnering with Hazeltree to offer our innovative yet simplified Global Payments solution to investments management firms,” said Hari Moorthy, global head of Transaction Banking at Goldman Sachs. “We know that our clients want payments around the globe to be fast, transparent, and simple. Clients will quickly see these many benefits along with the bonus of competitive pricing.”

